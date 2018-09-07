Trump tells supporters it'll be their fault if he gets impeached

President Trump told Montana supporters it was imperative they get out and vote for Republicans in the fall election, and would be their fault if he got impeached.

"You are not just voting for a candidate, you are voting for which party controls Congress," Trump said. "Very important thing. Very important thing."

"I don't even bring it up because I view it as something, you know, they like to use the impeach word. Maxine waters, 'We will impeach him.' But he didn't do anything wrong. It doesn't matter, we will impeach him. We will impeach -- but i say how do you impeach somebody that's doing a great job? That hasn't done anything wrong?"