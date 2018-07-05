President Trump told reporters he'd narrowed his list of possible Supreme Court justices and his final announcement will come at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

Trump is working to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement.

"I think I have it down to four people and I think of the four people, I have it down to three or two," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled to Montana for tonight's rally.

"I think they’re all outstanding. Honestly, I could pick any of the 25 and they would be terrific. Those are very terrific people. The whole list is extraordinary.”

He said he was "interviewing some extraordinarily talented and brilliant people and I’m very, very happy with them and we will pick somebody who will be outstanding, hopefully for many years to come.”

He declined to name the individuals on the shortlist, but said he'd make a decision by Sunday.