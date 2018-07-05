President Trump hosts Montana rallyBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
Trump says he'll announce his Supreme Court pick Monday night
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump told reporters he'd narrowed his list of possible Supreme Court justices and his final announcement will come at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.
Trump is working to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement.
"I think I have it down to four people and I think of the four people, I have it down to three or two," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled to Montana for tonight's rally.
He said he was "interviewing some extraordinarily talented and brilliant people and I’m very, very happy with them and we will pick somebody who will be outstanding, hopefully for many years to come.”
He declined to name the individuals on the shortlist, but said he'd make a decision by Sunday.
Trump will speak hours after EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigned
From CNN's Dan Merica
President Donald Trump's speech tonight comes hours after Trump announced on Twitter that he had accepted the resignation of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, an embattled member of his Cabinet who had been plagued by a near-constant stream of controversy and scandal.
The trip, one of many the President has taken to stump for Republicans across the country this year, will position him squarely against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, the vulnerable incumbent who is running against Republican Matt Rosendale.
Trump is set to tout Rosendale as the best candidate to carry on his brand of conservatism, while Tester has been trying for months to advertise his own work with a President popular in the state.
Tester highlighted his work with the President in this tweet:
5 things Trump could bring up at his rally
The next 11 days will be busy for President Trump, as he prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, greet Queen Elizabeth II and pick a Supreme Court nominee to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Trump's likely to talk about the Supreme Court and more at his rally in Montana tonight. Here are a few subjects he could bring up:
- His Supreme Court pick: The President has made clear that he will select a nominee next Monday. The President has already interviewed several candidates from a list drawn up with the blessing of the conservative Federalist Society.
- Trump's trip to Britain: Trump will finally make his first visit as President to Britain on July 13. His arrival is expected to spark mass protests in London. Trump is expected to see Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle for the most keenly awaited photo-op of the visit.
- A summit with Putin: Trump will meet with the Russian leader on July 16 for their summit in Helsinki, Finland, according to a person familiar with the plans.
- His thoughts on NATO: The NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday and next Thursday. Trump will call on NATO leaders to live up to the alliance's target of 2% of their gross domestic product for defense spending, after sending letters to some governments warning of a reassessment of US priorities in Europe if they fail to do so.
- Scott Pruitt's resignation: The President tweeted today that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned after months of ethics controversies.
President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Montana tonight
From CNN's Maeve Reston
President Trump is speaking at a rally in Great Falls, Montana, tonight in an effort to sink the re-election campaign of Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.
He will rally his voters in support of Republican state auditor Matt Rosendale, who won a June primary with 33% of the vote for the nomination to face Tester.
Tester, who is the top Democrat on the Senate Veteran Affairs' Committee, infuriated Trump with his fervent criticism of Ronny Jackson, who was briefly Trump's nominee to be secretary of veterans affairs -- making Tester a top target for Trump's trolling on Twitter.
Though Jackson ultimately withdrew from consideration as a result of allegations of misconduct and poor administration of the White House medical office, the President called for Tester to resign, claiming that Tester made false claims against Jackson, who was the President's personal physician.
Here's a look at some of Trump's attacks on Tester: