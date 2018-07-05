Trump didn't mention Scott Pruitt during the rally

President Trump launched a sweeping attack on Sen. Jon Tester’s record during his visit to Great Falls, arguing that the Montana Democrat has been a loyal soldier for the Democratic Party in Washington, despite his claims of centrism and bipartisanship.

Trump argued that Tester says “one thing in Washington” and then comes home to Montana and pretends to be a centrist who sometimes supports the President’s agenda. He said he would rather have had Tester’s votes than his compliments.

He lavished praise on Tester’s opponent, Matt Rosendale — who appeared with Trump briefly on stage — as a “really good man.” He also complimented Rosendale, former real estate broker who moved to Montana in 2002, for surviving a tough Republican primary.

In one of his most pointed attacks, Trump said Tester voted no on a bill that would have banned late-term abortions: “You wouldn’t think it would play very well out here.”

“You deserve a senator who actually votes like he’s from Montana,” the President said.

The President got some of his biggest cheers with his critiques of Tester’s votes on immigration, drawing boos for the Montana Democrat when he said he voted against the travel ban and against the “vetting of refugees from terror stricken countries.”