Trump: Getting along with Russia "is a good thing"

President Trump is going to a NATO meeting in Brussels, Belgium, next week.

Tonight, he told his supporters what he's planning to do at the meeting.

"I am going to tell NATO, you've got to start paying your bills," the President said. "The United States is not going to take care of everything."

Trump sent letters to the leaders of NATO allies, including Germany, Belgium, Norway and Canada, demanding that they increase their defense spending and threatening to alter the US global military presence if they do not, according to a report in theNew York Times on Monday.

The letters were sent last month, according to the Times, before a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, next week.