6 key quotes from Trump's Montana rally

In his second mocking reference to an ailing senior member of his own party, President Trump went after President George H.W. Bush's slogan during his rally.

"You know all of the rhetoric you see. 'Thousands points of light.' What the hell was that by the way?" Trump said in Montana.

The phrase was first used during Bush's nomination acceptance speech in 1988, and referred to the wide array of US clubs and volunteer organizations. He repeated it in his inaugural address. Later the term was used to name a foundation and awards.

It's been lampooned before, including on SNL, and Trump seemed to adopt that tone Thursday.

"Thousand points of light," he said. "What does that mean? I know one thing. Make America Great Again we understand. Putting America first we understand. Thousand points of light, I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? It was put out by a Republican wasn't it."

Earlier, he again mocked Republican Sen. John McCain thumbs down vote on the health care vote, despite recent criticism of the comment by Meghan McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham, McCain’s closest friend in the Senate.