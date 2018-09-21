NOW: President Trump is in Springfield, Missouri, where he's holding a holding another Make America Great Again Rally -- the second in two days.

The subtext: After days of uncharacteristic silence, President Trump finally let loose on Twitter and attacked the woman who has accused his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault. Meanwhile, the New York Times reported his deputy attorney general once discussed wearing a wire during their conversations -- and floated the possibility of removing him from office through the 25th Amendment.