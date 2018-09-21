Live Updates
President Trump holds Missouri rallyBy Brian Ries, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago7:44 p.m. ET, September 21, 2018
Trump held a rally last night. Here's what happened.
Friday's Make America Great Again rally is President Trump's second in two days: he held the first Thursday evening in Las Vegas. Here were some of the highlights:
- Trump began by talking about his relationship with Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller. After a rocky start, "we started to love each other," Trump said before bringing Heller on stage.
- As the crowd chanted "Kavanaugh," Trump called Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "one of the finest human beings you will ever have the privilege of knowing or meeting."
- The crowd then turned to chanting "Lock her up," a popular conservative refrain and a reference to Hillary Clinton's alleged crimes.
- Trump touted the number of manufacturing jobs his administration claims to have created, with a quick dig at former President Obama.
- As the evening wound down, the President made the exactly the faux pas he’d lectured the crowd about avoiding -- pronouncing the state Ne-vah-da instead of Ne-VA-da.
Trump is rallying in Missouri tonight. Here are a few things that could come up.
President Trump heads to Springfield, Missouri, tonight at a chaotic moment in his presidency.
His Supreme Court nominee, once believed to be a shoe-in, is suddenly teetering amid sexual assault allegations and he continues to be dogged by reports of cabinet members plotted against him.
Here are a few things we'll be looking for the President to bring up:
- Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford: With Kavanaugh's nomination on hold, Trump took to attacking his accuser on Twitter Friday morning, questioning why she didn't go to the police after Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her.
- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: Trump allies are calling for Rosenstein to be fired after the New York Times reported he had secretly discussed taping President Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
- Tariffs and the trade war: The Trump administration’s latest round of tariffs on Chinese imports will raise the cost of making familiar products such as Tide, Pampers, Bounty and staples of American medicine cabinets and laundry rooms. He may ask supporters to tolerate short-term pain for promised long-term benefits.
- Hurricane Florence and flooding in the Carolinas: President Trump warned of dire flooding about to hit South Carolina during remarks Friday in Nevada.
- The midterms: Trump is acutely aware of the threat a blue wave poses to his presidency, so he's now actively encouraging supporters to get out and vote.
- Hillary Clinton and the 2016 campaign: A favorite topic, Trump repeatedly talked about his historic toppling of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election in Las Vegas Thursday night, and he'll likely keep at it tonight.
- North Korea: After receiving the remains of at least two Americans killed in the Korean War, Trump said Thursday, " A lot of progress being made on North Korea."
- Iran: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a stark warning to Iran Friday, telling CNN that Washington will take direct action against Tehran for any attacks, even those using proxy forces, against US interests. Will Trump join him?
- The Russia investigation: The newest front in the President's assault on the Justice Department's Russia investigation came in the form of documents he ordered declassified -- then backtracked after US allies reportedly complained.