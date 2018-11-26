President Trump holds rallies in MississippiBy Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Trump wraps up rally in Tupelo
President Trump spoke for roughly 43 minutes at a campaign rally Monday night in Tupelo for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
She's running against Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff election Tuesday.
Trump will now head to a roundtable on the FIRST STEP Act in Gulfport and then another rally in Biloxi.
Trump blasts Russia probe as "witch hunt garbage"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump blasted the Russia investigation as “witch hunt garbage” as he boasted of his "greatest political movement" in history.
“We have had a lot of phony stuff like the Russian witch hunt garbage,” Trump said, but added that the US has “never had a movement like this.”
Earlier Monday, Trump took to Twitter to attack special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 US presidential election.
Here's what the President tweeted:
Trump says his administration has "found the magic wand" for manufacturing
From CNN's Betsy Klein
On the same day that General Motors announced it is closing plants in the US, President Trump boasted that his administration "found the magic wand" for manufacturing in the United States.
"We have a lot of companies moving in," he said, adding that the number of companies making products in the US is "actually going to be increasing."
And if there was any concern that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal sounded a little too much like the iconic Village People tune, Trump has fully embraced it.
"The USMCA, like YMCA, the song," he said, breaking out into a little song.
He called the deal a "tremendous victory" for Mississippi's farmers, manufacturers, and auto workers.
Watch it here:
"Don't take any chances": Trump urges crowd to "get out" and vote for Hyde-Smith
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump encouraged the crowd in Tupelo to "get out" and vote in Tuesday's runoff election.
"Don't take any chances," he warned. "Just assume you have to vote... or send back your ballots or do whatever you have to do but just get it done."
Even though the results of the 2018 midterm elections have been widely decided, Trump suggested that a win for Democratic candidate Mike Espy would "revoke" Republican wins.
"We cannot allow Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to revoke that victory by winning the state of Mississippi," he said.
Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, he said, "votes for us and she votes for Make America Great Again and America First."
He added, falsely, that the Democratic Party's platform today is "radical socialism and open borders."
He also drew contrasts with Espy, citing his support for "late-term abortion on demand," "a total government takeover of healthcare," and "free taxpayer funded healthcare to illegal aliens."
"Mike Espy would rather protect illegal aliens than the people that live in Mississippi," Trump said.
He continued: "We don’t need to give Schumer another vote to block our judges and abolish our borders."
Trump later looked ahead to the 2020 campaign, quipping, "I do really want to run against a true socialist… that’s going to be a very interesting fight."
He also brought Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, to the stage, who reminded the crowd of Hyde-Smith's vote on then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
"When Kavanaugh needed your senator, she was there. I want you to remember what they will do on the other side," Graham said, adding, "I want you to show up Tuesday. We’re going to start over in 2019 and if you like Kavanaugh there’s more coming."
Trump tells crowd in birthplace of Elvis he looked like the singer growing up
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump gave Elvis a shout-out in Tupelo, which he called the “proud birthplace of the King of Rock n Roll.”
“You’ll say I’m very conceited,” Trump said, adding, “Other than the blond hair when I was growing up they said I look like Elvis.”
Here's a photo of a young Donald Trump, for comparison's sake, from when he attended New York Military Academy as a young man:
Trump noted he gave Presley the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House earlier this month.
Watch the moment:
NOW: Trump takes the stage at Tupelo rally
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump has taken the stage at a rally for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Trump is the first president to visit Tupelo since Franklin Delano Roosevelt left by train in 1934, according to the Daily Journal. At least 75,000 supporters were present, which greatly exceeds those here on the tarmac.
Tupelo is the birthplace of Elvis Presley.
Wait — why is Mississippi voting again?!
The Nov. 27 runoff between Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy, a former representative and agriculture secretary, was triggered when neither candidate received 50% of the vote on Nov. 6.
Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California have campaigned for Espy in Mississippi in recent weeks. Former Vice President Joe Biden has also announced his endorsement of Espy, while others, like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have sent out fundraising emails and expressed support on social media.
Meanwhile, Hyde-Smith enjoys strong support from the president, who has called her "an outstanding person" and "needed in D.C." Other Republican leaders like Vice President Pence and Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina have also praised her conservative stances.
Hyde-Smith was appointed in April to fill the Senate seat vacated by Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who stepped down due to health reasons.
Nooses found at Mississippi State Capitol ahead of Tuesday's election
From CNN's Jessica Dean and Devon M. Sayers
Two nooses and five signs, some referring to the upcoming Senate runoff election, were found on the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol Monday morning, a state spokesperson told CNN.
The runoff election between Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy has had a number of racial overtones, many of which have evoked Mississippi's dark history of racism and slavery.
Chuck McIntosh, who oversees the Capitol Police, told CNN one of the poster-sized signs read: "We are hanging nooses to remind people that times have not changed."
Other signs read: "Tuesday Nov 27th thousands of Mississippians will vote for a senator. We need someone that will respect lynched victims" and "Mississippi has not changed."
CNN affiliate WLBT alerted Capitol Police to the items Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
According to WLBT, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant stated Monday afternoon that he had contacted the FBI for assistance, and that the perpetrators would be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Watch more:
Trump rallies amid controversy over Hyde-Smith's comments evoking Mississippi's dark history of racism
From CNN's Jamie Ehrlich, Eric Bradner and Andrew Kaczynski
Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has faced weeks of criticism over comments about making voting "just a little more difficult" for students at some of the state's universities.
(Hyde-Smith's campaign said in a statement she was "making a joke" and that the video was "selectively edited.")
The Republican also joked about going "front row" to a "public hanging" in a video posted to Twitter earlier this month, prompting her African-American opponent to call her comment "reprehensible."
In the video, Hyde-Smith appeared to be speaking during a campaign event about the support of a Mississippi rancher.
The senator issued a statement after the video posted, saying:
"In a comment on Nov. 2, I referred to accepting an invitation to a speaking engagement. In referencing the one who invited me, I used an exaggerated expression of regard, and any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous."
Several companies that donated to Hyde-Smith's campaign, including Walmart, have publicly withdrawn their support for the senator over the "public hanging" comment.
In her debate with Espy, Hyde-Smith said she would "certainly apologize" to anyone who was offended by her remark about attending a "public hanging." But she quickly pivoted into attack mode.
"I also recognize that this comment was twisted and it was turned into a weapon to be used against me," she said.