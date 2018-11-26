President Trump is going to Mississippi tonight to hold rallies for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of Tuesday's runoff election.

Moments before he left for Mississippi, he told reporters that Hyde-Smith felt "very badly" about her controversial remarks. (She joked about going "front row" to a "public hanging" in a video, and talked about making voting "just a little more difficult" for students at some of the state's universities.)

"She certainly didn't mean that and it was taken a certain way, but she certainly didn't mean it and as I understand it, she's already apologized and very strongly," Trump said.

He also said:

"Well, I know her. I know her. And I know she apologized. And she misspoke. But I will tell you. I've known her for a period of time now as a senator. She's been an excellent senator. She's done a great job. She's somebody that's respected in the Senate.

Watch it here: