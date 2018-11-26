President Trump holds rallies in MississippiBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump: Hyde-Smith feels "very badly" for her controversial remarks
President Trump is going to Mississippi tonight to hold rallies for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of Tuesday's runoff election.
Moments before he left for Mississippi, he told reporters that Hyde-Smith felt "very badly" about her controversial remarks. (She joked about going "front row" to a "public hanging" in a video, and talked about making voting "just a little more difficult" for students at some of the state's universities.)
"She certainly didn't mean that and it was taken a certain way, but she certainly didn't mean it and as I understand it, she's already apologized and very strongly," Trump said.
He also said:
"Well, I know her. I know her. And I know she apologized. And she misspoke. But I will tell you. I've known her for a period of time now as a senator. She's been an excellent senator. She's done a great job. She's somebody that's respected in the Senate.
Trump begins 11-hour trip to Mississippi ahead of Senate runoff election
President Trump departs the White House at 2:35 p.m. ET en route to the two Mississippi rallies for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
His first, in Tupelo, starts at 5:15 p.m. ET, followed by a roundtable on the FIRST STEP Act in Gulfport at 7:50 p.m. ET and then another rally in Biloxi at 9:00 p.m. ET.
You can watch the rallies in the video player above. We'll share the key moments here.
Trump will depart Mississippi at 10:30 p.m. ET and is expected to return to the White House at 1 a.m. ET.