Trump tells crowd in birthplace of Elvis he looked like the singer growing up

Elvis Presley stands with a group of young men at an induction center, raising their right hands as they are sworn into the United States Army, in 1958. Elvis Presley stands with a group of young men at an induction center, raising their right hands as they are sworn into the United States Army, in 1958. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

President Trump gave Elvis a shout-out in Tupelo, which he called the “proud birthplace of the King of Rock n Roll.”

“You’ll say I’m very conceited,” Trump said, adding, “Other than the blond hair when I was growing up they said I look like Elvis.”

Here's a photo of a young Donald Trump, for comparison's sake, from when he attended New York Military Academy as a young man:

Trump noted he gave Presley the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House earlier this month.

Watch the moment: