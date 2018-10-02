President Trump continued his line of argument that men are under attack in America, not once mentioning accusers or victims of sexual assault — or daughters, of which he has two.

“Think of your son. Think of your husband,” Trump said, noting that he, too, has had “many false allegations” against him.

He launched into a riff about a young man who got a job “at IBM or General Motors,” but is falsely accused. “What do I do Mom? What do I do Mom?” Trump said, role-playing a conversation between a son and mother.

“It’s a damn sad situation,” Trump said.

This comes after Trump said earlier in the day at the White House: “it’s a very scary time for young men in America.”