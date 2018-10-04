Dan Feehan, the Democrat running to represent the district Trump is rallying in on Thursday, spent the afternoon door knocking around the Mayo Civic Center, believing that anyone in the area who was home while President Trump was in town would be more likely to vote for him.

“For us, nothing has changed,” he said in an interview with CNN before Trump took the stage. “First, we take it as a good sign that we are doing something right and he has to take a day to campaign here.”

He added: “For us, this is a chance to reach people, that is why we are door knocking tonight. My view is if anyone happens to be home to night, they are open to hearing my message.”

Feehan, a veteran and top Democratic recruit, is running against Jim Hagedorn, a longtime Republican official who has run for Congress three other times.

Unlike some Republicans, Hagedorn has run towards Trump, who won Minnesota’s First Congressional District by 15 percentage points in 2016.

Feehan is banking on the fact that voters who voted for Trump just two years ago are looking for someone to be a check on him in Congress.

“The power of the President coming to Rochester should be a compelling thing,” he said. “I am in Rochester right now, I don’t feel and energy or any of the enthusiasm that I felt in 2016 and I think that is a by product of his policies.”