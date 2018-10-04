President Trump is delivering remarks tonight in Rochester, Minnesota, hours after senators began reviewing an additional FBI background investigation on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The rally starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

About the Kavanaugh investigation: Members of the Senate are reviewing the FBI report. The investigation was initiated after last week's hearing, where Christine Blasey Ford accused the judge of sexual assault.

At a rally on Tuesday, Trump mocked Ford's testimony during a rally in Southaven, Mississippi.

The next day, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended Trump's mockery, saying he was "stating the facts." She also accused Senate Democrats of "exploiting" her, even as key Republican senators admonished Trump over his comments.