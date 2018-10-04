President Trump holds rally in MinnesotaBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
Why this Democrat went door-to-door while Trump was in town
From CNN's Dan Merica
Dan Feehan, the Democrat running to represent the district Trump is rallying in on Thursday, spent the afternoon door knocking around the Mayo Civic Center, believing that anyone in the area who was home while President Trump was in town would be more likely to vote for him.
He added: “For us, this is a chance to reach people, that is why we are door knocking tonight. My view is if anyone happens to be home to night, they are open to hearing my message.”
Feehan, a veteran and top Democratic recruit, is running against Jim Hagedorn, a longtime Republican official who has run for Congress three other times.
Unlike some Republicans, Hagedorn has run towards Trump, who won Minnesota’s First Congressional District by 15 percentage points in 2016.
Feehan is banking on the fact that voters who voted for Trump just two years ago are looking for someone to be a check on him in Congress.
“The power of the President coming to Rochester should be a compelling thing,” he said. “I am in Rochester right now, I don’t feel and energy or any of the enthusiasm that I felt in 2016 and I think that is a by product of his policies.”
NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Minnesota
President Trump just took the stage in Rochester, Minnesota, for tonight's rally.
The rally, at the Mayo Civic Center, takes place in the heart of Minnesota’s First Congressional District, where Democrat Dan Feehan is running against Republican Jim Hagedorn to replace outgoing Rep. Tim Walz, who is running for governor.
The district is a prime pick up opportunity for Republicans given Trump won the district by 15 percentage points in 2016.
In fact, Minnesota is home in 2018 to an open gubernatorial contest, two US Senate races and four highly competitive House matchups, making the North Star State the center of the midterm universe.
President Trump is holding a rally in Minnesota tonight
President Trump is delivering remarks tonight in Rochester, Minnesota, hours after senators began reviewing an additional FBI background investigation on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The rally starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.
About the Kavanaugh investigation: Members of the Senate are reviewing the FBI report. The investigation was initiated after last week's hearing, where Christine Blasey Ford accused the judge of sexual assault.
At a rally on Tuesday, Trump mocked Ford's testimony during a rally in Southaven, Mississippi.
The next day, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended Trump's mockery, saying he was "stating the facts." She also accused Senate Democrats of "exploiting" her, even as key Republican senators admonished Trump over his comments.