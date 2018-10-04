President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota, on Oct. 4, 2018. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota, on Oct. 4, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump told the audience in Minnesota with a story about how NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called him to thank him for addressing an issue in the renegotiated trade deal with Canada.

Trump admitted that he had an issue with the NFL over national anthem protests.

“I am not happy about it with the NFL, I am not happy,” he said.

But Trump recalled during the trade negotiations with Canada that he asked for the country to overturn a rule that forced the CTV network to air American commercials when it aired the Super Bowl.

“During the negotiations I said you have to fix the NFL problem, you have to fix the NFL problem,” he said.

Trump added that he later got a call from Goodell, who was booed by the rally-goers.

“I figured he was calling about the flag,” Trump said, but added that the NFL commissioner was calling to thank him.