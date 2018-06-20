President-elect Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he arrives onstage at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. President-elect Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he arrives onstage at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Trump is speaking at a campaign rally tonight in Duluth, as part of a week-long sprint that will take him to five key states -- Minnesota, Nevada, South Carolina, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The President's rally comes as outrage grows over the administration's practice of separating parents and children at the southern border.

Trump will first headline a rally in Minnesota, touting a series of Republican candidates in the state, before he heads to the other key states:

On Saturday , Trump will then rally with Republicans in Las Vegas and headline a fundraiser for Sen. Dean Heller, arguably the most endangered Republican incumbent in the Senate.

, Trump will then rally with Republicans in Las Vegas and headline a fundraiser for Sen. Dean Heller, arguably the most endangered Republican incumbent in the Senate. Then on Monday , Trump will then travel to South Carolina, according to two sources with knowledge of the President's plans, rallying with incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster who finds himself in a difficult runoff election against John Warren.

, Trump will then travel to South Carolina, according to two sources with knowledge of the President's plans, rallying with incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster who finds himself in a difficult runoff election against John Warren. Next Wednesday , he will head to Fargo, North Dakota, where he is expected to tout Rep. Kevin Cramer, the Republican Senate candidate looking to unseat Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

, he will head to Fargo, North Dakota, where he is expected to tout Rep. Kevin Cramer, the Republican Senate candidate looking to unseat Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. The following day, the President will then travel to Wisconsin for a 250-person fundraiser with the Trump Victory Committee and the Republican National Committee in Milwaukee, according to Republicans with knowledge of Trump's plans.

Trump has told aides that he expects to constantly be on the road for the midterms, with an increased focus on large rallies that bring hundreds of his supporters together for lengthy speeches full of red-meat.