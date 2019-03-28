President Trump is holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, tonight. It starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Why it matters: This rally is notable because it's his first once since Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

The attorney general's summary of the report declares simply and with authority that investigators did "not establish that the President was involved" in any crime related to Russian interference.

Trump, however, has been tweeting that the report — which still has not been released — exonerates him.