President Trump opened his rally in Michigan by describing the "incredible couple of weeks" America has seen recently. He cited the economy, the defeat of ISIS in Syria and the end of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"After three years of lies, smears and slander, the Russia hoax is finally dead” Trump said. “The collusion delusion is over."

He said Mueller “found no collusion and no obstruction" and said the report exonerated him.

But that's not quite right: We fact checked this same claim from Trump on Tuesday. Here’s what we found.

Trump is correct that Attorney General William Barr’s letter to congress said Mueller’s team of investigators “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

However, Trump falsely claimed that the report said there was no obstruction. Barr’s letter, directly quoting the Mueller report, clearly states that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him” on questions of obstruction.

Mueller said he had thoroughly investigated the obstruction question, though he didn't interview Trump in person and the written questions he submitted to the President did not address obstruction.

Barr and Rosenstein chose not to prosecute. They decided that they couldn't press a case against Trump because they determined his actions did not meet the standards for prosecuting such a case.