President Trump holds a rally in MichiganBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump tells roaring crowd at Michigan rally: "The collusion delusion is over"
President Trump opened his rally in Michigan by describing the "incredible couple of weeks" America has seen recently. He cited the economy, the defeat of ISIS in Syria and the end of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
"After three years of lies, smears and slander, the Russia hoax is finally dead” Trump said. “The collusion delusion is over."
He said Mueller “found no collusion and no obstruction" and said the report exonerated him.
But that's not quite right: We fact checked this same claim from Trump on Tuesday. Here’s what we found.
Trump is correct that Attorney General William Barr’s letter to congress said Mueller’s team of investigators “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
However, Trump falsely claimed that the report said there was no obstruction. Barr’s letter, directly quoting the Mueller report, clearly states that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him” on questions of obstruction.
Mueller said he had thoroughly investigated the obstruction question, though he didn't interview Trump in person and the written questions he submitted to the President did not address obstruction.
Barr and Rosenstein chose not to prosecute. They decided that they couldn't press a case against Trump because they determined his actions did not meet the standards for prosecuting such a case.
NOW: Trump takes stage at Michigan rally
The President took the stage about 20 minutes after the rally was scheduled to start in Michigan to a song now familiar to those who watch his rallies: Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A."
His supporters chanted "USA! USA!" and waived signs that read, "Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!"
Donald Trump Jr. riffs on Michael Avenatti and Adam Schiff to warm up the crowd
From CNN's Matt Hoye
President Trump's son Donald Trump, Jr. just spoke at the Michigan rally ahead of his father.
"This week only MAGA's gonna stand for something different — Michael Avenatti Got Arrested," he told the crowd.
Some background: Avenatti was arrested in Manhattan in connection with two criminal cases in New York and Los Angeles on Monday. Avenatti was the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels.
- Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Avenatti with attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike, according to a complaint.
- He is also facing charges in California for wire and bank fraud, the US attorney's office said.
At the rally, the younger Trump also went after House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff by playing on his name.
He added: "He really Schiffed the bed."
Trump is rallying in Michigan tonight
President Trump is holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, tonight. It starts at 7 p.m. ET.
Why it matters: This rally is notable because it's his first once since Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
The attorney general's summary of the report declares simply and with authority that investigators did "not establish that the President was involved" in any crime related to Russian interference.
Trump, however, has been tweeting that the report — which still has not been released — exonerates him.