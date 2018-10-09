President Trump continued his attack on Democrats and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's heritage Tuesday.

In his criticism of Democrats, Trump said, “They've gone so far left that they consider Pocahontas to be a rational person. It's crazy.”

Trump said he hopes Warren runs against him in 2020.

“Then we can finally get down to the fact as to whether or not she actually has Indian blood," he said.

Trump added: "Her mother says she has high cheek bones, that's why. And she's gotten a lot of advantages by falsely claiming what she's claimed.”

Warren has been a biting critic of Trump for some time. Trump has responded by repeatedly trying to belittle her as "Pocahontas."

Warren says she is Native American and points to "family stories" passed down to her through generations as evidence. One genealogist, following Warren’s account, traced her Native American heritage to the late 19th century, which, if true, would make her 1/32 Native American. (However, the legitimacy of those findings has been debated.)