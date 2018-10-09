President Trump holds rally in IowaBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump takes the stage at his rally
President Trump just took the stage at his rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
"This is truly a historic week for America and you know what I am talking about," Trump told his supporters.
He went on to talk about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's first day on the bench.
Trump also blasted Democrats for opposing Kavanaugh's nomination.
President Trump is holding a rally in Iowa tonight
President Trump is delivering remarks tonight at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, hours after he announced UN Ambassador Nikki Haley's resignation.
The rally starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Earlier today, Trump and Haley met in the Oval Office to discuss her resignation. Trump praised Haley as a "fantastic person" who has "done an incredible job" and said he would gladly welcome her back into his administration down the line.
Haley will leave her post by the end of the year.
In other news: Trump, speaking at a ceremonial swearing-in event at the White House Monday evening, apologized to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for "the terrible pain and suffering" he and his family were "forced to endure" during his confirmation process.
Kavanaugh took the bench on Tuesday. He spoke up for the first time about 20 minutes into oral arguments and followed up with several questions.