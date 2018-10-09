(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump is delivering remarks tonight at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, hours after he announced UN Ambassador Nikki Haley's resignation.

The rally starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier today, Trump and Haley met in the Oval Office to discuss her resignation. Trump praised Haley as a "fantastic person" who has "done an incredible job" and said he would gladly welcome her back into his administration down the line.

Haley will leave her post by the end of the year.

In other news: Trump, speaking at a ceremonial swearing-in event at the White House Monday evening, apologized to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for "the terrible pain and suffering" he and his family were "forced to endure" during his confirmation process.

Kavanaugh took the bench on Tuesday. He spoke up for the first time about 20 minutes into oral arguments and followed up with several questions.