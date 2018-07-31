President Trump once again claimed that he had saved the US taxpayer hundreds of millions of dollars by intervening to prevent a $1 billion project to build a new US embassy in Jerusalem.

"We saved almost a billion dollars," Trump said.

Instead, Trump has said he succeeded in opening a new US embassy for anywhere from $140,000 to $250,000 to $400,000 -- on Tuesday, he offered both the first and third figure.

The truth: The current US embassy in Jerusalem was opened out of an existing US consular building in Jerusalem, and retrofitted for a cost the State Department has said would cost as much as $400,000.

But that was just an initial cost for security upgrades and a US embassy plaque to convert the building ahead of its ceremonial inauguration in May.

The US government is already planning to spend at least $21 million for a second phase of renovations that includes building an addition to the old consular building to accommodate embassy staff.

It is still possible there could be additional modifications and additions to the embassy that will cost the US taxpayer even more money. And US officials have still not ruled out the possibility of ultimately moving the US embassy to an entirely different site where a new embassy would be built.