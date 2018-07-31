Upcoming
President Trump holds rally in FloridaBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago5:07 p.m. ET, July 31, 2018
These are the 3 Republicans Trump is campaigning for
Rep. Ron DeSantis speaks on Capitol Hill in June.
President Trump is rallying in Florida tonight for several Republicans in the state. A statement announcing the event pointed to three key candidates:
- Rep. Ron DeSantis is running for governor (Florida's current GOP governor's second term is finishing his second term). DeSantis released a Trump-heavy campaign ad this week, which shows him reading Trump's "Art of the Deal" to his son and teaching his daughter to say "Make America Great Again."
- Rep. Matt Gaetz is running for reelection in his district in Florida's panhandle. He's a fierce defender of Trump (and has claimed there's a "Deep State" conspiracy within the government aimed at undermining the President).
- Gov. Rick Scott is running for US Senate and hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. Trump has long been a fan of Scott. Last September — months before Scott even announced his Senate bid — Trump said he hoped he would run for the seat. Watch that moment in the video below: