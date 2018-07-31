Trump says Americans need ID to buy groceries while making case for voter ID

President Trump again claimed that US Steel would be opening a number of steel mills, repeating a phrase he made at a rally last week, which hasn't been backed by the company itself.

"U.S. Steel just announced that they are building six new steel mills," Trump said in Tampa Tuesday night. "And that number is soon going to be lifted, but I'm not allowed to say that, so I won't."

Last Thursday he said the company was opening seven. The company's spokeswoman did not respond to a CNN request for comment.

But The Washington Post gave Trump four Pinocchio's less than a month ago for claiming six new steel mills are being opened. Local news reports show US Steel announcing two facilities would be opened. As a publicly traded company, US Steel is required to announce major changes, such as opening new plants. So far, they have not made any such announcements.

The company's spokeswoman Meghan M. Cox told The Washington Post at the time: "To answer your question, we post all of our major operational announcements to our website and report them on earnings calls. Our most recent one pertained to our Granite City 'A' blast furnace restart."