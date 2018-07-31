Watch Trump walk around stage to demonstrate presidential behavior

President Donald Trump riffed on acting presidential and Abe Lincoln during a campaign rally in Tampa Tuesday evening.

He said he had liked to “be a little wild, have a little fun” during rallies, adding that it is “a lot easier to act presidential than do what I do.”

“Anybody can act presidential,” he said, appearing to mockingly demonstrate presidential behavior with a funny walk around the stage.

He deadpanned, “Ladies and gentlemen of the state of Florida, thank you very much for being here. You are tremendous people and I will leave now because I am boring you to death, thank you.”

“Abe looked pretty presidential, right?” Trump said.

“I admit it, Abe Lincoln is tough, but we love Abe Lincoln.”

This isn't the first time Trump has mentioned Lincoln.

In an interview with The Sun earlier this month, he said he is the most popular person in the history of the Republican Party and that he was, "[b]eating Lincoln. I beat our Honest Abe."

He was referring to a poll that was out showing him as "the most popular Republican in history of the Party" with a 90% approval rating among Republicans, but in fact he only beats Gerald Ford in recent history. Not only is he not the most popular Republican in history, but there's no way to say that for certain -- especially regarding Lincoln -- since there is no polling to consult from 1860.