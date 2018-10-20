Follow President Trump's rally in ArizonaBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
NOW: Trump takes the stage in Arizona
President Trump just arrived to his rally in Mesa, Arizona, where he was greeted by his supporters.
He opened up by introducing Republican Rep. Martha McSally, who's running against Democrat Rep. Kyrsten Sinema
"In just 18 days, the people of Arizona are going to send Martha McSally ... to the United States Senate to protect your jobs, to defend your borders and continue making America great again," he told the crowd.
He also reminded his supporters about early voting in Arizona
"If anybody would like to leave and go out to vote, I don't mind at all," Trump said.
Trump tweets support for Arizona congressman ahead of rally
President Trump is heading to Arizona today for another "Make America Great Again" rally (he held on in Montana just last night).
Earlier this morning, he tweeted supported for Arizona's Rep. Andy Biggs, who is running for re-election.
Here's Trump's message:
Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listed nine races -- Arizona, Nevada, Montana, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia and Florida -- as "very competitive." Six of those nine seats are currently held by Democrats.
President Trump is holding a rally in Mesa tonight
President Trump is delivering remarks tonight at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, as part of an effort to boost Republican turnout for the midterm elections.
Trump, at his Montana rally Thursday, framed the midterms as “an election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order, and common sense."
He seized on a new migrant caravan approaching the US to frame the midterm elections as a fight over border security while blaming Democrats, without evidence, of supporting the influx.
At one point Thursday, Trump said he was "taking full blame" for illegal immigration because he has "created such an incredible economy" that was attractive to non-citizens.