President Trump just arrived to his rally in Mesa, Arizona, where he was greeted by his supporters.

He opened up by introducing Republican Rep. Martha McSally, who's running against Democrat Rep. Kyrsten Sinema

"In just 18 days, the people of Arizona are going to send Martha McSally ... to the United States Senate to protect your jobs, to defend your borders and continue making America great again," he told the crowd.

He also reminded his supporters about early voting in Arizona

"If anybody would like to leave and go out to vote, I don't mind at all," Trump said.