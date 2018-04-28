President Trump rallies in MichiganBy Meg Wagner
Trump: "Kanye West gets it"
President Trump just brought up one of his fans: Kanye West.
"Kanye West gets it," Trump said. "He gets it."
Trump frequently touts historically low black unemployment rates. (However, they remain well above unemployment rates for white people.)
Earlier this week, Kanye West sent out several tweets praising President Trump and criticizing President Obama.
Here is one of the many tweets Kanye West sent about his love for President Trump:
Trump on Comey: "I did you a great favor when I fired this guy"
President Trump said he did the US "a great favor" when he fired former FBI Director James Comey.
Comey is currently promoting his new book, "A Higher Loyalty." In it, he paints Trump as a relentless liar who is obsessively unethical, devoid of humanity and a slave to his ego, who is clueless about his job and unconcerned about a Russian assault on American democracy.
Crowd chants "Nobel! Nobel" as Trump talks North Korea
President Trump told a rally in Michigan “we are not playing games” when it comes to North Korea.
As he mentioned the strained relationship between the US and North Korea three to four months ago with some predictions of a possible nuclear war, people in the audience started chanting “Nobel!”
"Peace is going to keep us out of nuclear war," Trump said.
He said the world went from having a potential disaster, but the Olympics and North Korea’s participation helped to turn things around.
Trump said he thinks he and Kim are going to have a meeting in the next three to four weeks. Trump said Friday there are two possible locations for the meeting.
Trump: South Korea's president gives the US "all the credit" for North Korea
President Trump said he spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-in following his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump said Moon and Kim had a "very good meeting" — and he said Moon gives the credit to the US.
"I had one of the fake news groups this morning. They were saying, 'What do you think President Trump had to do with it?' I'll tell you what. Like, how about everything?"
The crowd chanted "Nobel! Nobel!" as Trump spoke about North Korea.
Trump: I have five people who want to run the VA
Just days after Dr. Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to lead Veterans Affairs amid allegations of misconduct, President Trump told a cheering crowd in Michigan that he has five people who want to run the department.
Trump then brought up Sen. Jon Tester, saying what he did to Dr. Jackson was a "disgrace." (Tester is the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. He raised concerns about allegations against Jackson, including that he loosely handled prescription pain medications, was intoxicated during an overseas trip, and created a toxic work environment.)
Earlier today, Trump called on Tester to resign.
"I know things about Tester that I could say ... and if i said them, he'd never be elected again," Trump said at the rally tonight.
Trump: "I'd much rather be in Washington, Michigan, than Washington, DC"
President Trump kicked off his rally in Washington Township, Michigan, with a jab at the White House correspondents' dinner happening now in DC, which celebrates the First Amendment.
"You may have heard that I was invited to another event tonight," Trump said.
Trump on immigration: "We have the worst laws anywhere in the word"
President Trump just mentioned the migrant caravan crossing the US-Mexico border, and called for stronger immigration laws and his promised border wall.
"We have the worst laws anywhere in the word," he said.
What you need to know about the caravan
Buses carrying hundreds of migrants from Central America pulled into the border city of Tijuana on Tuesday. And organizers say more will soon be on the way. Many in the caravan say they plan to turn themselves into US authorities and ask for asylum.
The migrants say they're fleeing violence and poverty in Central America and hope they'll find safety and security in the United States.
7 things that could come up during Trump's speech
President Trump isn't shy about saying what's on his mind. That's especially the case at campaign rallies.
Here are some of things that Trump could bring up tonight:
- Michael Cohen: The President's personal lawyer is facing legal issues after the FBI raided of Cohen's house, office and a hotel room where he was staying. Trump has blasted federal authorities over the raid.
- Dr. Ronny Jackson: The presidential physician withdrew his nomination to lead the Veterans Affairs agency this week. On Friday, Trump said Jackson "is one of the finest men I’ve ever met” and that he told him, “Washington can be a very mean place.”
- James Comey: The former FBI director has criticized Trump in several media interviews during a promotional tour for his new book. Trump took to Twitter and attacked Comey, calling him a "untruthful slime ball."
- The Russia investigation: Trump has insisted his campaign did not colluded with the Russians during the 2016 presidential election. He tweeted on Friday that "there should never have been a Special Counsel appointed."
- French President Emmanuel Macron: Trump hosted Macron and wife, Brigitte, at the White House this week. The two leaders had somewhat of a bromance, sharing warm embraces, cheek kisses and lengthy handshakes.
- Kim Jong Un: Trump and the North Korean leader could meet in the coming weeks to talk about denuclearization. Trump said the meeting is critical because he feels "a responsibility" to bring peace to the Korean peninsula.
- Iran nuclear deal: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the President is unlikely to keep the US in the Iran nuclear deal past the next deadline to certify the deal in May. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been trying to change his mind.
Trump supporters are waiting inside (and outside) for the rally to start
President Trump is expected to take the stage in Michigan any minute now.
People have gathered inside, and more supporters who couldn't get in are waiting outside near the venue. They'll watch the rally on a jumbotron.
See more: