President Trump just brought up one of his fans: Kanye West.

"Kanye West gets it," Trump said. "He gets it."

"When he sees that African-American unemployment is the lowest in history. You know, people are watching. That's a very important thing he's done for his legacy."

Trump frequently touts historically low black unemployment rates. (However, they remain well above unemployment rates for white people.)

Earlier this week, Kanye West sent out several tweets praising President Trump and criticizing President Obama.

Here is one of the many tweets Kanye West sent about his love for President Trump: