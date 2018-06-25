President Trump holds a rally in North DakotaBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump: I am honored Justice Kennedy retired under my leadership
President Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy for his years of service on the bench.
"And I'm very honored that he chose to do it during my term in office, because he felt confident in me and make the right choice and carry on his great legacy," Trump said.
Trump said he looking for a candidate with intellect because he or she will be there for many years.
Trump says he's "more exciting" and "a hell of a lot more dangerous" than the NFL
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President Trump takes credit for the decline in viewers of NFL games tonight at a rally in Fargo, saying some of his supporters are watching him -- not football. He called him "more exciting" and "a hell of a lot more dangerous."
Here's the full quote:
"When the NFL is down 20 percent – it’s the flag, but it’s also the fact that everyone is watching us on the different cable networks," Trump said. "They find this more exciting than the NFL but a hell of a lot more dangerous."
Trump takes aim at Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who he calls the "new leader" of Democratic party
President Trump speaking at a rally in North Dakota, said that the "new leader" of the Democratic Party was Maxine Waters, adding that she's "taking over."
Trump began the remarks focused on hitting Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp. Trump is campaigning for Kevin Kramer who is running against Heitkamp, who the president has a good relationship with.
"She promised to be an independent vote for the people of North Dakota. Instead she went to Washington and immediately joined Chuck... and Nancy and now they have a new leader. Who's the new leader? Maxine Waters is. Maxine Waters. I think she's taking over. ... Heidi voted no on the Obamacare repeal and by the way it was done."
Trump begins North Dakota rally with remarks on crowd sizes
From CNN's Allie Malloy
Trump has taken the stage in North Dakota where he immediately remarked on crowd sizes.
Trump said that he could have gone to a much larger, 24,000 person stadium but didn't because the media would see empty chairs and say 'he didn't fill up the arena."
Trump added he he "should've taken" the larger stadium. Every seat in the house is packed a part from seats behind risers.
Trump takes the stage
President Trump has taken the stage in Fargo to the now familiar "God Bless the U.S.A." by Lee Greenwood. The crowd greeting him back with chants of, "U.S.A!"
Soon: Trump takes the stage for a rally in Fargo, North Dakota
President Trump will soon step behind the podium and deliver remarks at a Make American Great Again rally in Fargo, North Dakota. You can watch it in the player above or right here.
Trump's trip is only the fourth presidential visit to Fargo in last 50 years
President Trump will deliver remarks shortly to his supporters in Fargo, North Dakota, just hours after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement.
The President will likely have a lot to say about his list of candidates for the Supreme Court, and his administration's immigration policies.
Trump's trip is only the fourth presidential visit to Fargo, North Dakota, in last 50 years.
Richard Nixon was in Fargo in 1970. George W. Bush visited in 2001 and made the last presidential visit there 13 years in 2005.
Trump tweets: Kevin Cramer is "tough on crime" and "strong on borders"
President Trump tweeted his support for Rep. Kevin Cramer, ahead of Wednesday's rally in Fargo, North Dakota.
Trump is delivering remarks with Cramer, who is looking to defeat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in November.
The President described Cramer as an "extraordinary congressman."
Trump tweeted:
Trump is holding a rally tonight. It starts at 8 p.m. ET.
From CNN's Dan Merica
President Donald Trump is headed Wednesday to Fargo, North Dakota, where he'll speak at a rally with Rep. Kevin Cramer.
Cramer is looking to defeat endangered Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in November. The rally starts at 8 p.m. ET.
Cramer has tried to take a middle-of-the-road approach to Trump's trade policy, applauding him for standing up to countries like China but publicly fretting what they will mean to the state.
"I would like to see the President take a more measured approach as the impulse of position has created unnecessary turmoil for our markets," he said in April, after the President rolled out proposed tariffs on China.
Heitkamp, his opponent, has seized on the issue, telling farmers in the state earlier this month that it may be time to "rethink" the breadth of authority given to the President on trade.
And the headlines have been just as bad, noting that agriculture, one of the sectors facing tariffs, is key to North Dakota.
"President Donald Trump's insistence on creating balance with the nation's trading partners could come back and bite North Dakota hard," read an editorial from The Bismark Tribune.