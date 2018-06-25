President Trump speaking at a rally in North Dakota, said that the "new leader" of the Democratic Party was Maxine Waters, adding that she's "taking over."

Trump began the remarks focused on hitting Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp. Trump is campaigning for Kevin Kramer who is running against Heitkamp, who the president has a good relationship with.

"She promised to be an independent vote for the people of North Dakota. Instead she went to Washington and immediately joined Chuck... and Nancy and now they have a new leader. Who's the new leader? Maxine Waters is. Maxine Waters. I think she's taking over. ... Heidi voted no on the Obamacare repeal and by the way it was done."