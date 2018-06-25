Upcoming
President Trump rallies in South CarolinaBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
46 min ago11:43 AM ET, Mon June 25, 2018
Why Trump is going to South Carolina tonight
Trump speaks with Henry McMaster (l.) during a press conference in 2016.
The President will travel to South Carolina later today for a 7 p.m. ET rally in West Columbia. The event is for Gov. Henry McMaster, who finds himself in a difficult runoff election against John Warren. Both men are Republicans.
The runoff election polls open tomorrow morning — 13 hours after Trump's rally.
McMaster, an early and vocal supporter of Trump who replaced former Gov. Nikki Haley when she left to become US Ambassador to the United Nations, fell short of 50% of the vote during the primary earlier this month, prompting the runoff with Warren.
Trump endorsed McMaster earlier this month, ahead of the primary.
"Henry McMaster loves the people of South Carolina and was with me from the beginning," Trump tweeted. "He is strong on Crime and Borders, great for our Military and our Vets. He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy. Vote on Tuesday!"