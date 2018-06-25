Trump speaks with Henry McMaster (l.) during a press conference in 2016. Trump speaks with Henry McMaster (l.) during a press conference in 2016. JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

The President will travel to South Carolina later today for a 7 p.m. ET rally in West Columbia. The event is for Gov. Henry McMaster, who finds himself in a difficult runoff election against John Warren. Both men are Republicans.

The runoff election polls open tomorrow morning — 13 hours after Trump's rally.

McMaster, an early and vocal supporter of Trump who replaced former Gov. Nikki Haley when she left to become US Ambassador to the United Nations, fell short of 50% of the vote during the primary earlier this month, prompting the runoff with Warren.

Trump endorsed McMaster earlier this month, ahead of the primary.