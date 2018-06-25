President Trump rallies in South CarolinaBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump tells supporters: Uproar over immigration debate is "fine for us"
From CNN's Elizabeth Landers, Eric Bradner and Kevin Liptak
President Trump told supporters he sees the national uproar over immigration policy as politically advantageous for Republicans.
He said he didn't believe the situation was as bad as the photos made it seem and that he initially thought the situation would be good politically for Republicans.
Trump then described how border facilities are nicer under his administration than under Obama.
He continued: "The Democrats want open borders. They want anybody they want, including MS-13, pouring into the country. And the Democrats don't like ICE -- these are great, brave, tough people. ... They don't like Border Patrol, they don't like your police, they don't like anybody."
Trump says border facilities are "cleaner" and "better kept" now than under Obama
From CNN's Elizabeth Landers and Eric Bradner
President Trump said the one thing he's taken away from the family separation crisis on the southern border is that the detention facilities where undocumented immigrants are being held are nicer now than they were under President Barack Obama.
Trump, speaking in South Carolina Monday night, contrasted the images released by his administration with 2014 photos that have spread in recent weeks. He said the images show him the detention facilities have improved.
Trump: Jimmy Fallon "apologized for humanizing me, the poor guy"
President Trump went after Jimmy Fallon again tonight after "The Tonight Show" host expressed regret about a friendly interview during the campaign.
He continued:
"Like what is it? A year and half, two years later, he's now apologizing because he humanized me. He hurt himself. So I said, Jimmy, you called me up after the show and you said thank you for the incredible -- you called them monster ratings. They were very big ratings. Thank you, Jimmy. I said don't hurt yourself by apologizing. So I said to him today on social media, I said, Jimmy, be a man. Just relax. Just relax. Incredible."
Trump is referring to a "Tonight Show" appearance he made in the fall of 2016, where the then-Republican presidential nominee let Fallon mess with his hair. The lighthearted appearance led to criticism for Fallon, who said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he wasn't trying to "normalize" Trump or express agreement with his politics.
"I made a mistake," Fallon said. "I'm sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently."
On Sunday, Trump attacked Fallon on Twitter.
Fallon said in response he would make a donation in Trump's name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a non-profit group that provides legal services to immigrants.
Trump: "It was a little rocky up in the sky tonight"
President Trump, who arrived an hour late to a rally for Gov. Henry McMaster, told a crowd in South Carolina that "it was a little rocky up in the sky tonight."
Earlier tonight, Air Force One circled Columbia for more than an hour because of a strong thunderstorm.
Trump is running late due to a thunderstorm
From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb
President Trump is running late for a rally in West Columbia, South Carolina, because of a strong thunderstorm.
Air Force One circled Columbia for more than an hour.
Meanwhile, the President tweeted about Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner for comments he made about the special counsel's investigation at a weekend political fundraising event.
Some background: Warner was quoted by Politico over the weekend at a Democratic fundraiser as saying: "If you get me one more glass of wine, I'll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know. If you think you've seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It's going to be a wild couple of months."
This afternoon, Warner told reporters his remarks at Martha’s Vineyard this weekend were a “bad joke” and asked if he discussed classified intelligence with donors, he said: “absolutely not.”
Asked if more information was going to come out, given he told donors to “buckle up” and prepare for a “wild couple months,” he said: “The investigation is going to continue, I expect us all to follow the facts.”
Here's the scene inside the rally as the crowd awaits Trump
From CNN's Elizabeth Landers
President Donald Trump is delivering remarks soon in "famously hot" Columbia, South Carolina, where temperatures hovered in the 90s for most of the day.
Trump will take the stage at a rally for Gov. Henry McMaster. The President publicly backed McMaster after he was forced into a runoff election when he failed to clear 50% in a primary earlier this month.
Why Trump is going to South Carolina tonight
The President will travel to South Carolina later today for a 7 p.m. ET rally in West Columbia. The event is for Gov. Henry McMaster, who finds himself in a difficult runoff election against John Warren. Both men are Republicans.
The runoff election polls open tomorrow morning — 13 hours after Trump's rally.
McMaster, an early and vocal supporter of Trump who replaced former Gov. Nikki Haley when she left to become US Ambassador to the United Nations, fell short of 50% of the vote during the primary earlier this month, prompting the runoff with Warren.
Trump endorsed McMaster earlier this month, ahead of the primary.