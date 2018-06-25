Trump tells supporters: Uproar over immigration debate is "fine for us"

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster at Airport High School in West Columbia, South Carolina on June 25, 2018. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster at Airport High School in West Columbia, South Carolina on June 25, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump told supporters he sees the national uproar over immigration policy as politically advantageous for Republicans.

He said he didn't believe the situation was as bad as the photos made it seem and that he initially thought the situation would be good politically for Republicans.

Trump then described how border facilities are nicer under his administration than under Obama.

"That’s the one thing that I learned, ok? I saw it — but what we have is two extremes — and I liked it. I said, 'Hey, this is fine for us,'" Trump said of the controversy.

He continued: "The Democrats want open borders. They want anybody they want, including MS-13, pouring into the country. And the Democrats don't like ICE -- these are great, brave, tough people. ... They don't like Border Patrol, they don't like your police, they don't like anybody."