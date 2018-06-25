Trump: Jimmy Fallon "apologized for humanizing me, the poor guy"

President Trump went after Jimmy Fallon again tonight after "The Tonight Show" host expressed regret about a friendly interview during the campaign.

"So Jimmy Fallon apologized," Trump said. "He apologized for humanizing me, the poor guy. Because now he's going to lose all of us. Now he's going to lose us."

He continued:

"Like what is it? A year and half, two years later, he's now apologizing because he humanized me. He hurt himself. So I said, Jimmy, you called me up after the show and you said thank you for the incredible -- you called them monster ratings. They were very big ratings. Thank you, Jimmy. I said don't hurt yourself by apologizing. So I said to him today on social media, I said, Jimmy, be a man. Just relax. Just relax. Incredible."

Trump is referring to a "Tonight Show" appearance he made in the fall of 2016, where the then-Republican presidential nominee let Fallon mess with his hair. The lighthearted appearance led to criticism for Fallon, who said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he wasn't trying to "normalize" Trump or express agreement with his politics.

"I made a mistake," Fallon said. "I'm sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently."

On Sunday, Trump attacked Fallon on Twitter.

Fallon said in response he would make a donation in Trump's name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a non-profit group that provides legal services to immigrants.