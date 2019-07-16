The House of Representatives passed a resolution denouncing President Trump's racist comments targeting four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color.

The vote was 240 to 187.

Four Republicans — Will Hurd, Brian Fitzpatrick, Fred Upton and Susan Brooks — and independent Justin Amash joined Democrats in voting for the resolution.

Some background: On Sunday, Trump suggested in a series of tweets over the weekend that the congresswomen should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

The President's tweets did not explicitly mention the lawmakers by name, but it was clear who Trump was referring to. His comments came on the heels of a public clash between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the four lawmakers, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

The President has continued to defend his remarks amid backlash on Capitol Hill.

While a significant number of congressional Republicans have rebuked the President over his comments, House GOP leadership has come to Trump's defense.