House Democrats said they are staying focused on their policy agenda and will call out President Trump's tactics to "deflect" and divide the country.

Rep. Katherine Clark said at a news conference Tuesday Democrats are going to continue to speak out against racist attacks.

“This president with his racist attacks is showing us that he is not concerned with anything but further enriching those who are already rich and powerful. And his plan is to distract us, to divide us, so they can pickpocket us while we’re not looking," Clark said. "That’s what we are speaking out against. This attack on American values, this attack on trying to be a country that is the United States of America, not the divided states.”

She continued saying House Democrats want to ensure everyone has a place in the economy and will hold the administration accountable.

“Little Americans, your everyday working families, are on the losing end of these policies of this administration and the way he does that is by using hate, by using racism, by using bias to deflect and to divide,” she said. "He will continue to do this and what we're doing as House Democrats is calling that out."