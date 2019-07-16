Mitch McConnell sidesteps question about his wife, who's an immigrant

Asked if he would consider it a racist attack if someone told his wife Elaine Chao — who is the US Secretary of Transportation and an immigrant and naturalized US citizen — to go back to her own country, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sidestepped the question and talked about his support for legal immigration.

"The Secretary of Transportation came here at the age of 8 not speaking a word of English, and has recognized the American dream. This is a process of renewal that's gone on in this country for a very long time, and it's good for America. We ought to continue it," he told reporters.

McConnell continued: "As I said, the legal immigration has been a fulfilling of the American dream. The new people who come here have a lot of ambition, a lot of energy, tend to do very well and invigorate our country. My wife is a good example of that."

He went on to say President Trump is "not a racist."

"I think the tone of all of this is not good for the country," the Kentucky senator said.