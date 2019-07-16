Pelosi says Trump's comments about congressional members are "not only divisive but dangerous"

House TV

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking from the House floor today, called President Trump's continued defense of his remarks "shameful" and added that the "comments are racist."

While addressing the House of Representatives during the debate over a resolution calling for members to condemn Trump's racist tweets, she quoted former President Ronald Reagan: "If we ever close the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost."

She added that the Democratic House caucus "will continue to respond to the attacks on our members which reflect a fundamental disrespect for the beautiful diversity of America."

she quoted former President Ronald Reagan: "If we ever close the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost."

"Yet the President's comments about our colleagues this weekend show that he does not share those American values," Pelosi said. "These comments from the White House are disgraceful and disgusting and the comments are racist."

She added that the Democratic House caucus "will continue to respond to the attacks on our members which reflect a fundamental disrespect for the beautiful diversity of America."

Pelosi went on to call the President's remarks "not only divisive but dangerous" and said that his comments "have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

She said that to do "anything less" than condemn these remarks from Trump "would be a shocking rejection of our values and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people."

"I urge a unanimous vote," she said.