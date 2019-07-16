GOP House leader: "We should get back to the business of America"

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was just asked about President Trump's racist tweets about four progressive Democratic congresswomen and those representatives' response to the attacks.

McCarthy said the Democrats' response has been politically charged.

"I understand when I listened to their press conference yesterday, they talked more about impeachment than anything else," he said.

He continued: “This is more from their bases about politics, and it’s unfortunate. We should get back to the business of America."

