Trump continues attack on congresswomen: "They can leave, they can stay"

Asked today about the four progressive Democratic congresswomen at the center of his racist tweets, President Trump continued his attacks, saying, "They can do what they want. They can leave."

A reporter asked the President during a Cabinet meeting where the four congresswomen should go.

Here's how Trump responded:

"It’s up to them. Go wherever they want or they can stay. But they should love our country. They shouldn’t hate our country. You look at what they have said. I have clips right here. The most vile, horrible statements about our country, about Israel, about others. It’s up to them. They can do what they want. They can leave, they can stay. But they should love our country and they should work for the good of our country."

Some background: The controversy erupted when Trump tweeted that the women, all of whom are US citizens, should "go back" to where they came from.

Later in the Cabinet meeting, Trump said the congresswomen "hate our country."

"What they did and the way they're treating Israel is a disgrace. But not only Israel, it's what they say about our country," Trump said. "It's my opinion they hate our country. And that's not good. It's not acceptable."