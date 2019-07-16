Republicans call out Pelosi after she describes Trump's comments as racist in her speech

Republicans called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi moments ago when she specifically described President Trump's comments as racist in her floor speech.

She also said the "comments from the White House" are "disgraceful" and "disgusting" and that "these comments are racist."

After Republican Rep. Doug Collins interjected and gave Pelosi a chance to withdraw her remarks from the record, Pelosi said she had cleared her remarks with the parliamentarian. Collins asked for her words to be taken down anyway, and now House officials are discussing what to do.

Why this matters: Congressional members have to be careful with how they debate a condemnation resolution because they're not allowed to attack the personalities or character of members, senators, or the President on the House floor.

That's problematic when they're debating a resolution that characterizes something the President said as racist.