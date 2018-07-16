President Donald Trump arrived Monday afternoon at the Finnish presidential palace in Helsinki for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He was greeted at the door to the palace by the Finish president, about 20 minutes after Putin arrived via the same entrance.

The summit was already running about 45 minutes behind schedule on Monday after Putin arrived late at Helsinki's airport.

Trump was held at his hotel while he waited for Putin, who is known for arriving late to important events, to touch down -- drawing comparisons to Trump's late arrivals at recent summits with US allies.

CNN producer Sebastian Shukla counted 20 cars including an ambulance in Putin’s motorcade, and 29 in President Trump’s. Both men drove straight under a tarpaulin marquee and into a small courtyard inside the palace upon arriving.