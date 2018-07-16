Trump and Putin meet in HelsinkiBy Meg Wagner, Amanda Wills and Sheena McKenzie, CNN
Trump described the EU and Russia as "foes" ahead of Putin meeting
Just hours before the summit was due to start, Trump named the European Union, Russia and China as foes to the United States during an interview at his golf club in Scotland.
"I think we have a lot of foes," Trump told CBS News in an interview segment that aired Sunday on "Face the Nation." "I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe."
The President added that "Russia is a foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn't mean they're bad. It doesn't mean anything. It means that they are competitive. They want to do well and we want to do well."
Trump's actions in the last week have only amplified concerns about his approach to Russia. During his swing through the NATO summit in Brussels and his first official visit the United Kingdom, Trump repeatedly criticized US allies and criticized the Obama administration rather than Russia in the wake of the Justice Department's indictment of 12 Russian agents.
Trump says he'll "certainly" ask Putin about the 12 indicted Russians
Asked whether he would raise the issue of the 12 Russian military intelligence agents indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday for meddling in the 2016 election, Trump told CBS News: “Well, I might.”
“I hadn't thought of that, but certainly I'll be asking about it,” he added.
Trump told CBS that he is going into the meeting with Putin with "low expectations," but repeated that he thinks it's "a good thing to meet."
Trump on meeting Putin: 'We'll be just fine'
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Trump kicked off Monday morning in Helsinki by joining Finnish President Sauli Niinistö for breakfast, at his official residence Mäntyniemi.
Asked about his message for the Russian President, Trump said, “You’ll be seeing in a little while,” adding, “We’ll do just fine, thank you.”
Trump thanked his Finnish hosts, saying the US “very highly (respects) your country” and that he enjoyed spending time with Niinistö at last week’s NATO meeting.
"NATO has never been stronger,” Trump said. “Was a little bit tough at the beginning and it turned out to be love," he said, adding that the meeting "brought everybody together."
These Democratic lawmakers called on Trump to cancel the Putin meeting
From CNN's Lauren Fox, Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb
The top Democrats in Congress called for Trump to cancel his summit with Putin after the Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian nationals, that accused them of engaging in a "sustained effort" to hack Democrats' emails and computer networks.
These are some of the Democratic lawmakers who said the meeting should have been quashed:
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
- Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth
- Virginia Sen. Mark Warner
The call to cancel the summit came after a week in which Democrats have expressed widespread concerns about Trump's ability to sit down and challenge Putin in a one-on-one meeting.
12 Russian officers were indicted last week for the DNC hacking
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Stephen Collinson
The Justice Department indicted 12 Russian nationals as part of Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, accusing them of engaging in a "sustained effort" to hack Democrats' emails and computer networks.
The indictments could come up at today's meeting between Trump and Putin.
Here's what you need to know about the indictments:
- All 12 defendants are members of the GRU, a Russian intelligence agency within the main intelligence directorate of the Russian military, who were acting in "their official capacities."
- The hacking targeted Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign, Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with the intention to "release that information on the internet under the names DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 and through another entity."
- Eleven of the Russians are charged with identity theft, conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to commit computer crimes. Two defendants are charged with a conspiracy to commit computer crimes.
- Intelligence gathered by US officials captured some of the Russians accused in Friday's indictments congratulating each other and celebrating the success of their operation during the campaign, according to a person familiar with the investigation. They were also captured celebrating Trump's victory.
- Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement there was no basis for the charges and said purpose of the announcement is to "spoil the atmosphere" before the summit.
Trump and Putin are meeting today in Helsinki. Here's what will happen.
President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki today, days after the Justice Department indicted 12 Russian officers for hacking.
Here's what we know about the meeting and how it could go down:
- The meeting, hosted by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, will start at about 1 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), according to a statement from Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Niinistö will welcome Putin, then Trump will follow.
- Bilateral discussions between Trump and Putin will take place in the Presidential Palace’s Gothic Hall, the statement said. Only interpreters will be present in the one-on-meeting.
- After their discussions, the two leaders will sit down for a working lunch in the Hall of Mirrors.
- Once their talks wrap up, Trump and Putin will hold a joint press conference in the Hall of State, according to the statement.