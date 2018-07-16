Behind the scenes, Republicans are grumbling but seem resigned to inaction

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republicans are unhappy with President Trump's comments at his press conference with Putin. But it appears they're unlikely to do much about it.

CNN congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly just told CNN chief national correspondent John King what he's been hearing behind the scenes over the course of the last 24 hours, talking with lawmakers and senior Republican aides about President Donald Trump's embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial that Russia meddled in the US election, and his failure to embrace the conclusion of the US intelligence agencies conclusion that he did.

He noted "a sense of forlorn acceptance" among the Republicans, and a feeling that "there's nothing more Republicans think they can do."

Noting they've passed an extension of sanctions, an increase in defense funding, support for Baltic states, Mattingly said the feeling is, "What else is there for them to do, given this is where the President clearly is and he's -- according to one senator -- just ignoring his foreign policy team."

The bottom line, Mattingly said, is this will likely go the way of a lot of the controversies we've seen over the last 15 or 16 months: Republicans unnerved. Republicans unhappy. Republicans acknowledging that this diverges strongly ideologically from where they stand on a specific issue.

But in terms of, will there be anything substantive they do on Capitol Hill? The short answer right now, at least, appears to be no.

