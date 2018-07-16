JUST IN: Trump says he supports US intel agencies day after Putin presser

President Donald Trump voiced support Tuesday for US intelligence agencies, a day after he refused to accept their findings on Russia's election meddling over the denials of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and vowed to take action to prevent further interference.

Speaking with reporters at the White House and reading from several sheets of typewritten remarks, Trump reiterated that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia and that the country's efforts had no impact on the final results.

"I have full faith and support for America's great intelligence agencies" Trump said. "Always have."

He added that he "felt very strongly that while Russia's actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election... I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place."

"Could be other people also," he said. "There's a lot of people out there."

He also called his summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, a success.

Watch the moment: