Republican congressman: "The ghost of Reagan is probably mad as hell"

Rep. Walter Jones, always a Republican outlier and one of a few House Republicans to sign onto Democratic legislation to protect Robert Mueller, said of today’s Trump-Putin press conference: “I’ve never been more disappointed in my life.”

“The ghost of Reagan is probably mad as hell,” Jones said.

Jones also said he would be “adamantly opposed” to Republican efforts to impeach Rod Rosenstein, calling him “a man of integrity and quality.” He said last week’s hearing with Peter Strzok was “stupid” for Republicans.