Trump and Putin meet in HelsinkiBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Sheena McKenzie, CNN
Republican congressman: "The ghost of Reagan is probably mad as hell"
From CNN's Ryan Nobles
Rep. Walter Jones, always a Republican outlier and one of a few House Republicans to sign onto Democratic legislation to protect Robert Mueller, said of today’s Trump-Putin press conference: “I’ve never been more disappointed in my life.”
“The ghost of Reagan is probably mad as hell,” Jones said.
Jones also said he would be “adamantly opposed” to Republican efforts to impeach Rod Rosenstein, calling him “a man of integrity and quality.” He said last week’s hearing with Peter Strzok was “stupid” for Republicans.
Republican senator: Trump's remarks doubting in his intelligence team were not helpful
From CNN's Maeve O’Brien and Teresita Galarce Crain
Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, said she "strongly disagrees" with President Trump’s comments at the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirms congressional support for the intelligence community.
“It’s certainly not helpful for the President to express doubt about the conclusions of his own team," she said. "He has assembled a first rate intelligence team handled by Dan Coats and I would hope that he would take their analysis over the predictable denials of President Putin.”
Collins said she hopes the intelligence community will not get discouraged by Trump's remarks in Helsinki.
"I have great confidence in their ability, their dedication, and their analysis, and I think they know they have very strong support here on Capitol Hill.”
McConnell: "The Russians are not our friends, and I entirely believe the assessment of our intelligence community"
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Asked if the President is too soft on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "I've said a number of times and I say it again, the Russians are not our friends and I entirely believe the assessment of our intelligence community."
He would not answer if he would tell President Trump he disagreed with him, and would not answer if Director of National Intelligence Coats should resign.
Trump tweets from Air Force One: "I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people"
President Trump just tweeted from Air Force One that he has confidence in his intelligence community.
His tweet come as he faces a flood of criticism over his remarks at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.
At the press conference, Trump declined to endorse the US government's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible.
Read his tweet:
Mitch McConnell spokesperson: "Russia is not our friend"
From CNN’s Manu Raju
Don Stewart, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s spokesperson, said the Kentucky lawmaker agrees with the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.
Schumer: Trump "took the word of the KGB over the men and women of the CIA"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was "appalled" by President Trump's comments at his press conference with Russia's Vladimir Putin today, saying he "couldn't get worse than his performance at the NATO summit — but it sure did."
At the press conference, Trump declined to side with US intelligence on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
A few more key line's from Schumer's criticism of Trump:
- "When it comes to the interference in our 2016 elections, the President has managed to point his finger at just about everybody except the culprit ... The one person he hasn’t blamed is the person he stood shoulder to shoulder with this morning: Vladimir Putin."
- "If you think the press conference was bad, imagine what happened inside."
- "What the president has done is an insult to all Americans."
GOP congressman: "Nothing about agreeing with a thug like Putin" puts America first
Texas Rep. Will Hurd criticized President Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During a news conference, Trump declined to endorse the US government's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible.
Hurd tweeted that "the President is wrong," saying Russia did interfere in the 2016 election.
Read his tweets:
White House officials are struggling to respond to questions about Trump's presser
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
White House officials are openly admitting they don’t know how to respond to questions about President Trump’s striking news conference in Helsinki today.
Aides who traveled with the President in Europe boarded Air Force One around 8:33 p.m. local time (1:33 p.m. ET), leaving those back in Washington to field inquiries for the next eight and half hours.
Staffers who are answering their phones — without requiring it be off the record — don’t have much to say.
But here's what they are saying: Asked if anyone from the administration will resign over the President’s remarks, a senior White House official quipped, “Good question.” So far, none have defended what the President said, with only one noting it was simply Trump’s interpretation of things.
CNN has only received one response, from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding previous statements about Russian interference in the election.
The CIA, FBI, NSA, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and press secretary Sarah Sanders have yet to respond.
Senate intel committee chair: "Vladimir Putin is not our friend and never has been"
Republican Sen. Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said there's no doubt that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
He added that any statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin contradicting the US intelligence's assessment is "a lie and should be recognized as one by the President."
Burr's committee is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Here's Burr's statement:
"The Senate Intelligence Committee has reviewed the 2017 IC assessment and found no reason to doubt its conclusion that President Putin ordered an influence campaign aimed at the 2016 U.S. elections with the goal of undermining faith in our democratic process. Russia has conducted a coordinated cyberattack on state election systems, and hacked critical infrastructure. They have used social media to sow chaos and discord in our society. They have beaten and harassed U.S. diplomats and violated anti-proliferation treaties. Any statement by Vladimir Putin contrary to these facts is a lie and should be recognized as one by the President. Vladimir Putin is not our friend and never has been. Nor does he want to be our friend. His regime’s actions prove it. We must make clear that the United States will not tolerate hostile Russian activities against us or our allies.”