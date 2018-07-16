Putin: We don’t have anything on Trump or his family

Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with President Trump after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with President Trump after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin again denied Russian interference in the US election, and declined to read a copy of last week's indictments from Robert Mueller when presented them in an interview.

"Russia as a state has never interfered with the internal affairs of the United States," Putin said in an interview with Fox News. "Do you really believe that someone acting from the Russian territory could have influenced the United States?"

Interviewer Chris Wallace handed a copy of the indictments to Putin, who gestured for them to be placed on a nearby coffee table. He went on to insist that Russia is prepared to help the US investigate the 12 individuals named in the indictments. But he said no formal request had been made from special counsel Robert Mueller.

"Why wouldn’t special counsel Mueller send us a request within the framework of this agreement," he said, referring to a US-Russia agreement on law enforcement matter. "Nobody sent us a single letter."

Putin insisted he wasn't interested in the meddling issue, saying it was a domestic issue.

"I’m not interested in this issue a single bit. It’s the internal political games of the United States," he said through a translator. "Don’t make the relationship between US and Russia — don’t hold it hostage."

"It’s nothing to be proud of for American democracy to use such dirty political methods," he said.

He downplayed Trump's conciliatory remarks at the press conference. "Was it worth going all the way to Helsinki to just insult one another? It’s not exactly the diplomatic standard," Putin said. "We met to try to find a way for improving our relationship and not aggravating it."

Putin denied Russia had any compromising information on Trump or his family.

"We don’t have anything on them and there can’t be anything on them," he said. "It’s clear that we did nothing of that kind against President Trump."