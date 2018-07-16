Trump and Putin meet in HelsinkiBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Sheena McKenzie, CNN
Putin: We don’t have anything on Trump or his family
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Russian President Vladimir Putin again denied Russian interference in the US election, and declined to read a copy of last week's indictments from Robert Mueller when presented them in an interview.
"Russia as a state has never interfered with the internal affairs of the United States," Putin said in an interview with Fox News. "Do you really believe that someone acting from the Russian territory could have influenced the United States?"
Interviewer Chris Wallace handed a copy of the indictments to Putin, who gestured for them to be placed on a nearby coffee table. He went on to insist that Russia is prepared to help the US investigate the 12 individuals named in the indictments. But he said no formal request had been made from special counsel Robert Mueller.
"Why wouldn’t special counsel Mueller send us a request within the framework of this agreement," he said, referring to a US-Russia agreement on law enforcement matter. "Nobody sent us a single letter."
Putin insisted he wasn't interested in the meddling issue, saying it was a domestic issue.
"It’s nothing to be proud of for American democracy to use such dirty political methods," he said.
He downplayed Trump's conciliatory remarks at the press conference. "Was it worth going all the way to Helsinki to just insult one another? It’s not exactly the diplomatic standard," Putin said. "We met to try to find a way for improving our relationship and not aggravating it."
Putin denied Russia had any compromising information on Trump or his family.
"We don’t have anything on them and there can’t be anything on them," he said. "It’s clear that we did nothing of that kind against President Trump."
Rand Paul: Critics of Trump-Putin meeting have "Trump derangement syndrome"
Republican Sen. Rand Paul told CNN's Wolf Blitzer he supports President Trump's decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he doesn't think Trump threw his intelligence community under the bus.
"I don't see it that way at all, but many Democrats have come forward and they basically want a confrontation," Paul said.
He continued: "That's a kind of sort of I think simplistic thinking that leads to war. We should have conversation even with the adversaries, probably most particularly with the adversaries."
Both Democrats and Republicans have come out and criticized Trump's remarks today, saying he should have stood with the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Instead, Trump declined to endorse the US government's assessment, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible.
During the CNN interview, Paul also said he believes the US intelligence community has "way too much power," but he's not discounting that "allegations that the Russians hacked into Hillary Clinton's e-mails."
The Kentucky lawmaker said people hate Trump so much that they are forgetting Russia's important role in the world. Paul said Russia tried to help stop the Boston marathon bombing and added that they were a nuclear power.
"And I think that what is lost in this is that I think there's a bit of Trump derangement syndrome," Paul said. "And I think they are people that hate the President so much that this could have been President Obama early in the first administration setting the reset button and trying to have better relations with Russia."
Clinton: "Now we know" which team Trump plays for
Hillary Clinton tweeted ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting, "Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?"
It appears she got her answer.
Newt Gingrich: Trump's remarks were the "most serious mistake of his presidency"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Newt Gingrich, normally a backer of President Trump, called on him to clarify his remarks at the news conference in Helsinki, which he said were "the most serious mistake of his presidency."
James Comey on Trump-Putin presser: "Patriots need to stand up"
Former FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter to blast President Trump for his performance during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.
In a tweet, Comey said Trump "refused to back his own country":
Trump is no fan of Comey, whom he fired last May. Trump has gone back and forth on his reasons for firing Comey, who had been leading the bureau's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Trump told NBC News last year that he was thinking of "this Russia thing" when he decided to fire Comey.
Then in April, the President said Comey was not fired because of the Russia investigation.
Everybody around Trump is afraid to disagree with him, source says
From CNN's Jim Acosta
Asked about President Trump’s performance today, a source close to White House said, “Everyone around him is afraid to tell him he shouldn’t do these things."
The source said Trump is surrounded by people who can’t find better jobs outside the White House. They are fearful of losing their powerful positions, which explains the reluctance to disagree with him.
Finnish president: Putin is looking to be on "even footing" with Trump
From CNN's James Masters
Finnish President Sauli Niinistö told CNN's Christiane Amanpour the Helsinki summit allowed Russia's President Vladimir Putin to stand on an "even footing" with President Trump.
Niinistö, who held separate meetings with both men in the Finnish capital, warned that Putin would leave Helsinki carrying "a kind of burden" with questions still looming over Russia's actions in Ukraine, Crimea and the ongoing sanctions imposed on Moscow by the US and European Union.
"I think for him it was important to be on an even footing with the American President," Niinistö said.
These Republicans typically support Trump. Today was different.
President Donald Trump's stunning news conference Monday next to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he failed to back the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election over Putin's denial, is being widely panned by Democrats, former intelligence chiefs, and Republican critics like Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake.
Today, there a few new voices in the pool of condemnations, most notably ones who typically supported Trump in the past like House Speaker Paul Ryan and Reps. Liz Cheney and Trey Gowdy.
Here's what they said:
House Speaker Paul Ryan
Paul Ryan contradicted several comments Trump made during his Helsinki news conference, most notably backing the US intelligence community assessment that Russia meddled with the US 2016 presidential election.
"There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world," said Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, in a statement. "That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence."
Ryan continued, "The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell spoke briefly with reporters Monday, giving his support to the US intelligence community. "I've said a number of times and I say it again, the Russians are not our friends and I entirely believe the assessment of our intelligence community," the Kentucky Republican said. (He did not answer a question on whether he would tell Trump that he disagreed with him.)
Rep. Trey Gowdy
Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican who was among the Republicans leading last week's sharply partisan hearing of FBI agent Peter Strzok, made clear Monday he did not see Russia as a US ally. "I am confident former CIA Director and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, DNI Dan Coats, Ambassador Nikki Haley, FBI Director Chris Wray, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others will be able to communicate to the President it is possible to conclude Russia interfered with our election in 2016 without delegitimizing his electoral success," Gowdy said in a statement.
Rep. Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, tweeted:
Sen. Orrin Hatch
Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, a key Trump ally, issued a statement backing up the intelligence community.
"Russia interfered in the 2016 election," Hatch said in a statement. "Our nation's top intelligence agencies all agree on that point. From the President on down, we must do everything in our power to protect our democracy by securing future elections from foreign influence and interference, regardless of what Vladimir Putin or any other Russian operative says. I trust the good work of our intelligence and law enforcement personnel who have sworn to protect the United States of America from enemies foreign and domestic."
Putin says Trump is “a very competent man”
From CNN’s Sebastian Shukla in Helsinki
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview, described President Trump as a “very competent man, he is in the know, he listens and on some issues he sticks to his opinion.”
Speaking to Russian state run channel “Channel 1”, Putin said that he felt Trump was more than a business man.
“Everyone considers him exclusively a businessman, I think that is not the case, because after all he is already a politician, primarily because he can listen and hear what the voter expects from him, what the population expects," Putin told the TV station.