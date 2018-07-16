Trump does not plan to stop military exercises in Baltics, official says

President Trump has been huddling with his advisers this morning — for longer than expected, given Putin’s delay — and one thing that is not on the planned agenda for today's meeting is halting military maneuvers in the Baltics.

A US official tells CNN “at least that’s the plan going in,” referring to the joint US-NATO military exercises.

This, is course, is one of the questions hanging over the summit, given Trump’s abrupt decision last month in Singapore to halt military maneuvers over the Korea peninsula after his meeting with Kim Jong Un.

But the US official also acknowledges that things could always change after the one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin.

Days ago, Trump said he wouldn't rule out stopping the military exercises if Putin requested it.