Trump and Putin meet in HelsinkiBy Meg Wagner, Sheena McKenzie and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump does not plan to stop military exercises in Baltics, official says
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President Trump has been huddling with his advisers this morning — for longer than expected, given Putin’s delay — and one thing that is not on the planned agenda for today's meeting is halting military maneuvers in the Baltics.
A US official tells CNN “at least that’s the plan going in,” referring to the joint US-NATO military exercises.
This, is course, is one of the questions hanging over the summit, given Trump’s abrupt decision last month in Singapore to halt military maneuvers over the Korea peninsula after his meeting with Kim Jong Un.
But the US official also acknowledges that things could always change after the one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin.
Days ago, Trump said he wouldn't rule out stopping the military exercises if Putin requested it.
Trump arrives at presidential palace to meet Putin
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump arrived Monday afternoon at the Finnish presidential palace in Helsinki for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He was greeted at the door to the palace by the Finish president, about 20 minutes after Putin arrived via the same entrance.
The summit was already running about 45 minutes behind schedule on Monday after Putin arrived late at Helsinki's airport.
Trump was held at his hotel while he waited for Putin, who is known for arriving late to important events, to touch down -- drawing comparisons to Trump's late arrivals at recent summits with US allies.
CNN producer Sebastian Shukla counted 20 cars including an ambulance in Putin’s motorcade, and 29 in President Trump’s. Both men drove straight under a tarpaulin marquee and into a small courtyard inside the palace upon arriving.
Russia and Trump already agree on one thing: The US is to blame for bad relations
From Simon Cullen in London
Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it agrees with President Trump’s comment that relations between the two countries have never been worse as a result of "U.S. foolishness" and the "witch hunt."
Trump made the comments on Twitter ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Here's the tweet:
Putin has arrived at the presidential palace. Now we wait for Trump.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally arrived at the presidential palace in Helsinki, Finland, more than 30 minutes later than previously scheduled.
President Trump is waiting at his hotel and is expected to arrive about 10 minutes after Putin.
11 times Donald Trump has praised Putin
Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large
Trump can find a mean word to say about almost anyone: The Pope, a Gold Star family, Arizona Sen. John McCain, and on and on and on.
One person appears to be an exception to that rule: Vladimir Putin.
Time and time again over his nearly 18 months in office, Trump has resisted saying anything bad about Putin. His critics say that's particularly odd given that Russia conducted a broad and deep attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Here are 11 times the US President has praised his Russian counterpart.
A Finnish newspaper planted these billboards around Helsinki
Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat welcomed Presidents Trump ad Putin to Helsinki with hundreds of billboards highlighting the importance of a free press.
The billboards were written in both English and Russian.
The Newspaper's Editor-in-Chief, Kaius Niemi, said in a Tweet Saturday:
"As we welcome the presidents to the summit in Helsinki, we @hsfi want to remind them of the importance of free press. 300 billboards on the routes from the airport to the summit are filled with news headlines regarding presidents’ attitude towards the pressfreedom. #HELSINKI2018"
Across Helsinki, other activist groups also unfurled banners for the summit. Here's one from Greenpeace:
Vladimir Putin has arrived, but he's running late
President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were scheduled to have their official greeting at 1:10 p.m. local time (That's 6:10 a.m. ET).
But as 1 p.m., Putin's plane was still taxiing on a Finnish runway.
"It is quite stunning to see that plane just taxiing down the runway," CNN's Kaitlan Collins said. "I'm guessing (Putin) is going to be a little bit late, but it's just stunning to see the leader of country that is currently gripped by economic sanctions, a country that is being blamed for the nerve agent on a foreign soil ... And here he is keeping the leader of the free world waiting."
He's now on his way to the meeting site. It's now scheduled for 1:20 p.m. local.
Watch more:
Why Trump says meeting Putin is “a good thing”
President Trump sat down with ITV's Piers Morgan as he left London Friday evening, and told the British interviewer why he was meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"If we can get along with Russia that's a good thing. I don't know him, I met him a few times. I think we could probably get along pretty well," he said. "It's too early to say if we're friends or enemies. But getting along with Russia and China and all of these other places. That's good, not bad."
Watch a clip:
First ladies meet in Helsinki
Meanwhile, Melania Trump and the Finnish First Lady Jenni Haukio met in Helsinki Monday morning.