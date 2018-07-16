Trump and Putin meet in HelsinkiBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Sheena McKenzie, CNN
These Republicans typically support Trump. Today was different.
President Donald Trump's stunning news conference Monday next to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he failed to back the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election over Putin's denial, is being widely panned by Democrats, former intelligence chiefs, and Republican critics like Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake.
Today, there a few new voices in the pool of condemnations, most notably ones who typically supported Trump in the past like House Speaker Paul Ryan and Reps. Liz Cheney and Trey Gowdy.
Here's what they said:
House Speaker Paul Ryan
Paul Ryan contradicted several comments Trump made during his Helsinki news conference, most notably backing the US intelligence community assessment that Russia meddled with the US 2016 presidential election.
"There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world," said Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, in a statement. "That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence."
Ryan continued, "The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell spoke briefly with reporters Monday, giving his support to the US intelligence community. "I've said a number of times and I say it again, the Russians are not our friends and I entirely believe the assessment of our intelligence community," the Kentucky Republican said. (He did not answer a question on whether he would tell Trump that he disagreed with him.)
Rep. Trey Gowdy
Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican who was among the Republicans leading last week's sharply partisan hearing of FBI agent Peter Strzok, made clear Monday he did not see Russia as a US ally. "I am confident former CIA Director and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, DNI Dan Coats, Ambassador Nikki Haley, FBI Director Chris Wray, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others will be able to communicate to the President it is possible to conclude Russia interfered with our election in 2016 without delegitimizing his electoral success," Gowdy said in a statement.
Rep. Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, tweeted:
Sen. Orrin Hatch
Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, a key Trump ally, issued a statement backing up the intelligence community.
"Russia interfered in the 2016 election," Hatch said in a statement. "Our nation's top intelligence agencies all agree on that point. From the President on down, we must do everything in our power to protect our democracy by securing future elections from foreign influence and interference, regardless of what Vladimir Putin or any other Russian operative says. I trust the good work of our intelligence and law enforcement personnel who have sworn to protect the United States of America from enemies foreign and domestic."
Putin says Trump is “a very competent man”
From CNN’s Sebastian Shukla in Helsinki
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview, described President Trump as a “very competent man, he is in the know, he listens and on some issues he sticks to his opinion.”
Speaking to Russian state run channel “Channel 1”, Putin said that he felt Trump was more than a business man.
“Everyone considers him exclusively a businessman, I think that is not the case, because after all he is already a politician, primarily because he can listen and hear what the voter expects from him, what the population expects," Putin told the TV station.
Republican congressman: "The ghost of Reagan is probably mad as hell"
From CNN's Ryan Nobles
Rep. Walter Jones, always a Republican outlier and one of a few House Republicans to sign onto Democratic legislation to protect Robert Mueller, said of today’s Trump-Putin press conference: “I’ve never been more disappointed in my life.”
“The ghost of Reagan is probably mad as hell,” Jones said.
Jones also said he would be “adamantly opposed” to Republican efforts to impeach Rod Rosenstein, calling him “a man of integrity and quality.” He said last week’s hearing with Peter Strzok was “stupid” for Republicans.
Republican senator: Trump's remarks doubting in his intelligence team were not helpful
From CNN's Maeve O’Brien and Teresita Galarce Crain
Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, said she "strongly disagrees" with President Trump’s comments at the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirms congressional support for the intelligence community.
“It’s certainly not helpful for the President to express doubt about the conclusions of his own team," she said. "He has assembled a first rate intelligence team handled by Dan Coats and I would hope that he would take their analysis over the predictable denials of President Putin.”
Collins said she hopes the intelligence community will not get discouraged by Trump's remarks in Helsinki.
"I have great confidence in their ability, their dedication, and their analysis, and I think they know they have very strong support here on Capitol Hill.”
McConnell: "The Russians are not our friends, and I entirely believe the assessment of our intelligence community"
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Asked if the President is too soft on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "I've said a number of times and I say it again, the Russians are not our friends and I entirely believe the assessment of our intelligence community."
He would not answer if he would tell President Trump he disagreed with him, and would not answer if Director of National Intelligence Coats should resign.
Trump tweets from Air Force One: "I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people"
President Trump just tweeted from Air Force One that he has confidence in his intelligence community.
His tweet come as he faces a flood of criticism over his remarks at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.
At the press conference, Trump declined to endorse the US government's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible.
Read his tweet:
Mitch McConnell spokesperson: "Russia is not our friend"
From CNN’s Manu Raju
Don Stewart, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s spokesperson, said the Kentucky lawmaker agrees with the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.
Schumer: Trump "took the word of the KGB over the men and women of the CIA"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was "appalled" by President Trump's comments at his press conference with Russia's Vladimir Putin today, saying he "couldn't get worse than his performance at the NATO summit — but it sure did."
At the press conference, Trump declined to side with US intelligence on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
A few more key line's from Schumer's criticism of Trump:
- "When it comes to the interference in our 2016 elections, the President has managed to point his finger at just about everybody except the culprit ... The one person he hasn’t blamed is the person he stood shoulder to shoulder with this morning: Vladimir Putin."
- "If you think the press conference was bad, imagine what happened inside."
- "What the president has done is an insult to all Americans."
GOP congressman: "Nothing about agreeing with a thug like Putin" puts America first
Texas Rep. Will Hurd criticized President Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During a news conference, Trump declined to endorse the US government's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible.
Hurd tweeted that "the President is wrong," saying Russia did interfere in the 2016 election.
Read his tweets: