Trump and Putin meet in Helsinki
US official: "This was not the plan"
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
A US official directly involved with Helsinki summit sums it up like this: “This was not the plan.”
While it was widely expected from planning conversations that President Trump wouldn’t change tactics here in Helsinki and aggressively confront Putin on election interference, the hope and plan was that he would do what he has done before: pivot.
But he doubled down instead, which again “was not the plan”
How US allies are reacting to Trump's comments on Russia
From CNN's Michelle Kosinski and Jim Sciutto
President Trump’s news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin has not gone over with US allies.
Here's how a few are reacting:
- One senior diplomat of a US ally said Trump’s performance was “an abomination."
- Another diplomat called it “frightening.”
- Following Trump siding with Putin and failing to raise Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian diplomat said: “I’m exploding here, like so many people around the world who hold America dear.”
Russian foreign minister calls Trump-Putin talks "magnificent"
From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the talks between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Trump were “magnificent," Russian media reports.
He added that the talks were "better than super."
Democratic senators react to Trump's news conference: "Embarrassing," "sad" and "a complete disgrace"
Democratic senators are reacting to President Trump's press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During the conference, Trump declined to side with US intelligence on the issue of Russian election interference. It came days after he criticized top US allies at the NATO summit.
Here's how the Democrats are reacting:
Chris Murphy from Connecticut
Mark Warner from Virginia
Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts
Tim Kane from Virginia
Bill Nelson from Florida
A senior White House official says West Wing is now sorting out how to respond
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
As CNN reached out for reaction, a senior White House official asks: “How bad was that?”
That is the mindset right now among some of the President’s top advisers. The ones in Helsinki will be on a plane for seven or eight hours, unable to spin this.
The ones in the West Wing are trying to figure out at this hour how to respond and redirect how election meddling and Trump’s own words and allegiance with Putin overtook the entire summit.
A Republican official close — and friendly — to the White House said, “We now know why he wanted to meet one on one.”
GOP senators call Trump-Putin news conference "shameful" and a "missed opportunity"
Two Republican lawmakers took to Twitter to criticize President Trump's performance during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sen. Jeff Flake from Arizona
Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina
Anderson Cooper: Trump-Putin presser was "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president"
CNN's Anderson Cooper reacted to President Trump's remarks at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after they ended.
Trump, at the news conference, said he didn't see a reason for Russia hacking into the 2016 presidential election.
Cooper said Trump was given the chance the opportunity to give a statement on election interference, and "he blinked."
Former CIA director: Trump's news conference "nothing short of treasonous"
Former CIA Director John Brennan just tweeted a strongly worded reaction to President Trump's news conference, saying it "was nothing short of treasonous."
Here's his tweet:
President Trump declines to side with US intelligence
Russian President Vladimir Putin denied Russian interference in the 2016 US election. (Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies insist Russians did interfere.)
Trump declined to endorse the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the election, saying Putin was "extremely strong and powerful" in his denial.
Instead, the US president repeatedly asked about the Democratic National Committee's email server and Hillary Clinton's missing emails.
Here's the moment:
So let me just say that we have two thoughts: You have groups that are wondering why the FBI never took the server. Why haven’t they taken the server? Why was the FBI told to leave the office of the Democratic National Committee? I’ve been wondering that. I’ve been asking that for months and months, and I’ve been tweeting it out and calling it out on social media. Where is the server? I want to know where is the server and what is the server saying? ...I have President Putin, he just said it's not Russia. I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server. But I have — I have confidence in both parties. I really believe that this will probably go on for a while, but I don't think it can go on without finding out what happened to the server. What happened to the servers of the Pakistani gentleman that worked on the DNC? Where are those servers? They're missing. Where are they? What happened to Hillary Clinton's emails? 33,000 emails gone, just gone.