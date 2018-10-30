Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was one of several congressional leaders to decline White House invitations to travel with the President to Pittsburgh today.

A McConnell said the Senator has events in Kentucky today and is “unable” to attend events in Pittsburgh with Trump.

President Trump is expected to visit University Presbyterian Medical Center in the late afternoon, according to UPMC VP of Communications Paul wood.

“We’re aware and prepping” Wood says. No other immediate details were available at the time. Trump is also expected to meet with both the injured officers and victims from Saturday’s shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.