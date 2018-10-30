The Trumps are meeting with survivors

Protesters gathered in Pittsburgh ahead of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump's visit.

The President and first lady are visiting today to pay their respects to the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. But some residents and officials said the President should allow people to heal before visiting the community.

Kathy Wolfe lives across the street from the Tree of Life Synagogue and is preparing a sign of protest in case the President or anyone from the White House shows up.

"Words have consequences that you can't preach hate and then be surprised when people — irrational people, take your hatred to heart and act on it," she told CNN. "Your words — if you're the President of the United States, your words have consequences."

